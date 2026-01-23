FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    On Friday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Game Info

    • Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-12) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9)
    • Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Golden Knights (-118)Maple Leafs (-102)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.6%)

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

    • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights are +198 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -250.

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

    • Golden Knights versus Maple Leafs, on Jan. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

    Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

    • The Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Vegas as a -118 favorite, while Toronto is a -102 underdog at home.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup