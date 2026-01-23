Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

On Friday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-12) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9)

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-118) Maple Leafs (-102) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.6%)

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights are +198 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -250.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Maple Leafs, on Jan. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Vegas as a -118 favorite, while Toronto is a -102 underdog at home.

