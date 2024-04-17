Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (45-28-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-50-5)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-420) Ducks (+320) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (80%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Spread

The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Ducks are +128 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -154.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on April 18, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline