Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (45-28-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-50-5)
- Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Golden Knights (-420)
|Ducks (+320)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (80%)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Spread
- The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Ducks are +128 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -154.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on April 18, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Ducks, Vegas is the favorite at -420, and Anaheim is +320 playing on the road.