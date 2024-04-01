menu item
Logo
NHL

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (41-25-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (46-20-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Golden Knights (-132)Canucks (+110)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.6%)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Spread

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -225 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +184.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Golden Knights-Canucks on April 2 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Golden Knights, Vancouver is the underdog at +110, and Vegas is -132 playing at home.

