Golden Knights vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12) vs. Boston Bruins (28-20-2)

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-134) Bruins (+112) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (51.6%)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Bruins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +168.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Bruins on Jan. 22, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -134 favorite on the road.

