    NHL

    Golden Knights vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    Golden Knights vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Golden Knights vs Bruins Game Info

    • Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12) vs. Boston Bruins (28-20-2)
    • Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Golden Knights vs Bruins Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Golden Knights (-134)Bruins (+112)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

    Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Golden Knights win (51.6%)

    Golden Knights vs Bruins Puck Line

    • The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Bruins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +168.

    Golden Knights vs Bruins Over/Under

    • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Bruins on Jan. 22, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

    Golden Knights vs Bruins Moneyline

    • Boston is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -134 favorite on the road.

