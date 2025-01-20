NHL
Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-21-4)
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-205)
|Blues (+168)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.5%)
Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-154 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +126.
Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Blues matchup on January 20 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -205 favorite at home.