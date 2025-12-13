Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

NHL action on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-12-6)

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-144) Blue Jackets (+120) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (52.5%)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -205.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Blue Jackets on Dec. 13 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Golden Knights, Columbus is the underdog at +120, and Vegas is -144 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!