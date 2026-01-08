NHL
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-12) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-17-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-188)
|Blue Jackets (+155)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.2%)
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blue Jackets. The Golden Knights are +130 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -162.
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Blue Jackets game on Jan. 8 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Golden Knights, Columbus is the underdog at +155, and Vegas is -188 playing at home.