Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-12) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-17-7)

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-188) Blue Jackets (+155) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (52.2%)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blue Jackets. The Golden Knights are +130 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -162.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Blue Jackets game on Jan. 8 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Golden Knights, Columbus is the underdog at +155, and Vegas is -188 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!