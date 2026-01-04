NHL
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7)
- Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-280)
|Blackhawks (+225)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.1%)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is -110.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 4, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks reveal Vegas as the favorite (-280) and Chicago as the underdog (+225) despite being the home team.