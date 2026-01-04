Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7)

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-280) Blackhawks (+225) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.1%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is -110.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 4, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks reveal Vegas as the favorite (-280) and Chicago as the underdog (+225) despite being the home team.

