FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7)
  • Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-280)Blackhawks (+225)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.1%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is -110.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 4, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks reveal Vegas as the favorite (-280) and Chicago as the underdog (+225) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup