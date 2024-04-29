Giants vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Boston Red Sox.

Giants vs Red Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (14-15) vs. Boston Red Sox (16-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

SF: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+116) | BOS: +1.5 (-140)

SF: -1.5 (+116) | BOS: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 3-1, 2.33 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 1-1, 2.38 ERA

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (3-1) versus the Red Sox and Cooper Criswell (1-1). When Webb starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. Criswell has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox covered in both chances. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Criswell starts this season -- they won both.

Giants vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (52.5%)

Giants vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -142 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Red Sox are -140 to cover, and the Giants are +116.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Red Sox on April 30, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 10 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 4-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 14-15-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won eight of the 17 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

Boston has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 29 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 15-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 28 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Jung Hoo Lee is slashing .269/.333/.356 this season and leads the Giants with an OPS of .689.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Lee heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with two walks.

Matt Chapman has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .267 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Jorge Soler has five home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has a double, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .329. He's slugging .729 with an on-base percentage of .447.

O'Neill hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Jarren Duran leads his team with a .374 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .292 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

