Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (78-80) vs. San Diego Padres (78-80)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | SD: (-106)

SF: (-110) | SD: (-106) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-182) | SD: -1.5 (+150)

SF: +1.5 (-182) | SD: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Giants) - 7-6, 4.43 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 1-3, 4.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (7-6) to the mound, while Waldron (1-3) will get the nod for the Padres. Manaea and his team are 2-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Manaea's team is 1-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Waldron's starts. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Waldron start this season -- they lost.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (53.9%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Francisco is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -106 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Padres are +150 to cover, while the Giants are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

The Giants-Padres contest on September 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (53.1%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 43 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 158 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 69-89-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have a 13-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, San Diego has a 13-21 record (winning only 38.2% of its games).

The Padres have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-81-9).

The Padres are 77-78-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .284 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .508.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 109 hits and an OBP of .374, both of which lead the Giants this season. He's batting .260 and slugging .424.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Thairo Estrada has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season.

J.D. Davis is batting .248 with a .325 OBP and 69 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Davis brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with a double and a walk.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up 154 hits with a .410 on-base percentage, leading the Padres in both categories. He's batting .276 and slugging .524.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 11th in slugging.

Soto enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .524 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 60th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Xander Bogaerts has accumulated a slugging percentage of .441, a team-best for the Padres.

Manny Machado has 21 doubles, 30 home runs and 50 walks while batting .255.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/1/2023: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/31/2023: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2023: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 19.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 19.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/22/2023: 10-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/21/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

