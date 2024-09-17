Giants vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles.

Giants vs Orioles Game Info

San Francisco Giants (72-78) vs. Baltimore Orioles (84-66)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

SF: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 3-3, 3.52 ERA vs Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 8-5, 3.39 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Albert Suarez (8-5, 3.39 ERA). Snell and his team are 9-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Snell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-3. The Orioles have gone 11-10-0 against the spread when Suarez starts. The Orioles have a 2-3 record in Suarez's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56%)

Giants vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Orioles, San Francisco is the favorite at -116, and Baltimore is -102 playing at home.

Giants vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Orioles are -178 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +146.

Giants vs Orioles Over/Under

The Giants-Orioles game on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 43, or 55.8%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 41 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 148 opportunities.

The Giants are 71-77-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 16 of the 31 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.6%).

Baltimore has a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-59-5).

The Orioles have collected a 78-63-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. He has a .247 batting average, as well.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in total hits (115) this season while batting .267 with 43 extra-base hits. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying batters, he is 43rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Ramos has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Michael Conforto has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has been key for San Francisco with 90 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .434.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 165 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .282.

He is 22nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Anthony Santander has 24 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .254 with 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn has 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .254.

