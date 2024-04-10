Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (4-8) vs. Washington Nationals (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MASN2

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-200) | WSH: (+168)

Moneyline: SF: (-200) | WSH: (+168)

SF: (-200) | WSH: (+168) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

SF: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-0, 0.75 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 0-1, 6.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Jordan Hicks (1-0) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (0-1) will take the ball for the Nationals. Hicks has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Hicks' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Corbin has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Corbin starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.2%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Nationals reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-200) and Washington as the underdog (+168) on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Giants are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -128 to cover.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Nationals on April 10 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.



Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 12 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-4).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-5-0).

The Nationals have a 6-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 13 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .619. He's batting .310.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Jorge Soler has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's batting .209 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 137th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Jung Hoo Lee has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .340 this season.

Lee enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and two walks.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with nine hits, an OBP of .245 plus a slugging percentage of .347.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.688) and leads the Nationals in hits (11). He's batting .344 and with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Abrams heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last eight games he is batting .344 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Lane Thomas is batting .209 with a home run and five walks. He's slugging .279 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 137th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging percentage.

Jesse Winker has put up an on-base percentage of .487, a team-best for the Nationals.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .292 with three doubles and five walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

4/9/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/23/2023: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/22/2023: 10-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2023: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/10/2023: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/9/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/8/2023: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/1/2022: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/30/2022: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

