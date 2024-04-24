Giants vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the New York Mets taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Mets vs Giants Game Info

New York Mets (12-11) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | SF: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 4.12 ERA vs Ryan Walker (Giants) - 2-2, 3.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (1-1) for the Mets and Ryan Walker (2-2) for the Giants. Manaea and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Manaea's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season Walker and his team went 8-5-0 against the spread when he pitched. Walker and his team had a 5-5 record in the 10 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (51.2%)

Mets vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Giants are -182 to cover, and the Mets are +150.

Mets vs Giants Over/Under

Mets versus Giants on April 24 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 5-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 21 opportunities.

The Mets are 10-11-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-4).

San Francisco has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-11-1).

The Giants have a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 24 hits, which leads New York hitters this season, while batting .264 with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .527.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Starling Marte leads New York in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .305 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Marte takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Brandon Nimmo leads New York in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 16 hits.

Jeff McNeil has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.506) while pacing the Giants in hits (25). He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Conforto brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run and two RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee is slugging .370 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is batting .227 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Jorge Soler has a .333 OBP to pace his team.

Mets vs Giants Head to Head

4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2022: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2022: 13-12 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-12 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2022: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2022: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/23/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2023: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/21/2023: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

