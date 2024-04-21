Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Sunday, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (10-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (10-12)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | ARI: (+116)

SF: (-134) | ARI: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 2-0, 1.57 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will look to Jordan Hicks (2-0) versus the Diamondbacks and Slade Cecconi. Hicks and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Hicks' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Cecconi's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (60.3%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -134 favorite at home.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and San Francisco is +146 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Diamondbacks game on April 21, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 3-2 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Arizona has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer in four chances.

The Diamondbacks have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-0).

The Diamondbacks have a 12-10-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to five extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .330.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Lee will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in total hits (20) this season while batting .260 with nine extra-base hits. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 87th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Matt Chapman has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.283/.424.

Chapman has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Jorge Soler leads San Francisco with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .238 with 11 walks and 12 runs scored.

Soler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a team-best OBP (.406) and slugging percentage (.600), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (32, while batting .356).

He ranks fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Marte hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .565 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has four doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .294. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Christian Walker has two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .265.

Corbin Carroll is batting .224 with two doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/25/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/2/2022: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2022: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2022: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/25/2022: 7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

