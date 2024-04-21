Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
Odds updated as of 3:25 PM
In MLB action on Sunday, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (10-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (10-12)
- Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA
Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-134) | ARI: (+116)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 2-0, 1.57 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Giants will look to Jordan Hicks (2-0) versus the Diamondbacks and Slade Cecconi. Hicks and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Hicks' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Cecconi's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (60.3%)
Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -134 favorite at home.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and San Francisco is +146 to cover the runline.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Diamondbacks game on April 21, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!
Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Giants have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- San Francisco has a record of 3-2 when favored by -134 or more this year.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants have posted a record of 10-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).
- Arizona has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer in four chances.
- The Diamondbacks have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-11-0).
- The Diamondbacks have a 12-10-0 record ATS this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to five extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .330.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 101st in slugging.
- Lee will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in total hits (20) this season while batting .260 with nine extra-base hits. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- He is 87th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Matt Chapman has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.283/.424.
- Chapman has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Jorge Soler leads San Francisco with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .238 with 11 walks and 12 runs scored.
- Soler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte has put up a team-best OBP (.406) and slugging percentage (.600), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (32, while batting .356).
- He ranks fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Marte hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .565 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has four doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .294. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Christian Walker has two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .265.
- Corbin Carroll is batting .224 with two doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/25/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/2/2022: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/27/2022: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/26/2022: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 7/25/2022: 7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!