Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

On Friday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (9-11) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

SF: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215)

SF: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 0-2, 12.86 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Blake Snell (0-2) against the Diamondbacks and Jordan Montgomery. Snell has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Snell's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Montgomery never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (54%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Francisco is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +108 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are -215 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +176.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Giants-Diamondbacks contest on April 19 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Francisco has won three of six games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 9-11-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of six times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Arizona has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks are 11-9-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has 19 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .279 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 59th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Matt Chapman is batting .200 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks, while slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .256.

Among qualifiers, he is 146th in batting average, 168th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.346) powered by three extra-base hits.

Lee heads into this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jorge Soler leads San Francisco in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 17 hits.

Soler enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has accumulated 27 hits with a .593 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .333 and with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Marte hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .263 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 76th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Christian Walker has a .389 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/12/2023: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2023: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/3/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/2/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/1/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/14/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

