Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19
Odds updated as of 7:25 PM
On Friday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (9-11) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11)
- Date: Friday, April 19, 2024
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-126) | ARI: (+108)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 0-2, 12.86 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Giants will give the nod to Blake Snell (0-2) against the Diamondbacks and Jordan Montgomery. Snell has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Snell's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Montgomery never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (54%)
Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- San Francisco is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +108 underdog on the road.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are -215 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +176.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The Giants-Diamondbacks contest on April 19 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Giants have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year San Francisco has won three of six games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants are 9-11-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of six times this season, and they've lost each of those games.
- Arizona has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, and fell in each game.
- The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-11-0 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks are 11-9-0 against the spread this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Michael Conforto has 19 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .279 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .529.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 59th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Matt Chapman is batting .200 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks, while slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .256.
- Among qualifiers, he is 146th in batting average, 168th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.346) powered by three extra-base hits.
- Lee heads into this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
- Jorge Soler leads San Francisco in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 17 hits.
- Soler enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte has accumulated 27 hits with a .593 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .333 and with an on-base percentage of .385.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Marte hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .263 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 76th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Corbin Carroll is batting .227 with two doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Christian Walker has a .389 on-base percentage to lead his team.
Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/12/2023: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/11/2023: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/3/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/2/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/1/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/31/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/14/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
