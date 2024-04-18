Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (8-11) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-10)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

SF: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)

SF: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 1-1, 3.80 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 5.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (1-1) for the Giants and Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the Diamondbacks. Webb and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 1-2-0 ATS in Nelson's three starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Nelson starts this season -- they lost both.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (61.7%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -162 favorite at home.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are -162 to cover, and the Giants are +134.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Diamondbacks on April 18 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 8-11-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Arizona has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and lost each game.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-10-0).

The Diamondbacks have collected an 11-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in total hits (19) this season while batting .292 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Conforto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Matt Chapman is hitting .208 with four doubles, four home runs and four walks, while slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .256.

He is 141st in batting average, 169th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in MLB.

Chapman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has hit one homer with a team-high .338 SLG this season.

Lee takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jorge Soler leads San Francisco with an OBP of .350 this season while batting .239 with 11 walks and 10 runs scored.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has totaled 26 hits with a .391 on-base percentage and a .610 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .338.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .263 with three doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .225 with two doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Christian Walker's .391 OBP leads his team.

