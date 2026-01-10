Georgia vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

SEC play features the No. 18 Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Georgia vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Georgia win (51.1%)

Georgia vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Georgia covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's less often than South Carolina covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (60%).

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs performed better at home, covering 12 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Gamecocks were 11-7-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). Away, they were 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -205 or better.

South Carolina has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. South Carolina has gone 1-4 in those games.

The Gamecocks have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

Georgia has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia is outscoring opponents by 22.7 points per game with a +340 scoring differential overall. It puts up 97.9 points per game (first in college basketball) and gives up 75.2 per outing (230th in college basketball).

Jeremiah Wilkinson leads Georgia, putting up 17.2 points per game (111th in the country).

South Carolina is outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +164 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (123rd in college basketball) and allows 69.2 per outing (79th in college basketball).

Meechie Johnson Jr. paces South Carolina, averaging 14 points per game (400th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs are seventh in college basketball at 40.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 34.6 their opponents average.

Somto Cyril paces the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball action).

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Gamecocks accumulate rank 262nd in the country, 1.4 more than the 29.9 their opponents record.

Mike Sharavjamts leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball).

Georgia ranks 29th in college basketball with 107.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th in college basketball defensively with 82.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks average 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (51st in college basketball), and give up 90.8 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball).

