Georgia vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) hope to build on a 12-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 0-2 SEC) on January 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (72.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Georgia (-6.5) versus Oklahoma on Saturday. The total has been set at 146.5 points for this game.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Oklahoma has covered seven times in 15 chances against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Georgia is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Oklahoma racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

The Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-9-0) than they did in road games (8-2-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Sooners performed better at home (9-9-0) than away (3-6-0) last season.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has yet to lose any of the 11 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have been a -295 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Oklahoma has won 75% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-1).

The Sooners have played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia has a 74.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia outscores opponents by 16.1 points per game (scoring 80.5 per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 29th in college basketball) and has a +241 scoring differential overall.

Asa Newell paces Georgia, putting up 15.5 points per game (213th in college basketball).

Oklahoma has a +172 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. It is putting up 82.5 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and is giving up 71.0 per outing to rank 177th in college basketball.

Jeremiah Fears' 17.6 points per game leads Oklahoma and ranks 82nd in college basketball.

The Bulldogs average 35.9 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 25.7 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.2 boards per game.

Newell leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball action).

The 30.0 rebounds per game the Sooners accumulate rank 310th in the country. Their opponents collect 30.3.

Sam Godwin tops the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball).

Georgia scores 101.5 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball), while giving up 81.3 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

The Sooners' 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 90.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 166th in college basketball.

