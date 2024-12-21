Georgia vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl - Quarterfinal 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is on the college football schedule for Wednesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Georgia vs Notre Dame Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-125) | Notre Dame: (+104)
- Spread: Georgia: -2.5 (-105) | Notre Dame: +2.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Georgia vs Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Georgia has beaten the spread four times in 13 games.
- Georgia has two wins ATS (2-7) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2024.
- This season, six of Georgia's 13 games have hit the over.
- Notre Dame has beaten the spread 10 times in 13 games.
- Notre Dame is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Notre Dame has played 13 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.
Georgia vs Notre Dame Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (53%)
Georgia vs Notre Dame Point Spread
Notre Dame is the underdog by 2.5 points against Georgia. Notre Dame is -105 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -115.
Georgia vs Notre Dame Over/Under
The over/under for the Georgia versus Notre Dame matchup on Jan. 1 has been set at 44.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Georgia vs Notre Dame Moneyline
Georgia is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Notre Dame is a +104 underdog.
Georgia vs. Notre Dame Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|33.2
|23
|20.4
|31
|52.8
|13
|Notre Dame
|38.8
|5
|13.8
|3
|47.4
|13
Georgia vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, January 1, 2025
- Game time: 8:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Notre Dame analysis on FanDuel Research.