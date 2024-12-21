Georgia vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sugar Bowl - Quarterfinal 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is on the college football schedule for Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs Notre Dame Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-125) | Notre Dame: (+104)

Georgia: (-125) | Notre Dame: (+104) Spread: Georgia: -2.5 (-105) | Notre Dame: +2.5 (-115)

Georgia: -2.5 (-105) | Notre Dame: +2.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Georgia vs Notre Dame Betting Trends

Georgia has beaten the spread four times in 13 games.

Georgia has two wins ATS (2-7) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2024.

This season, six of Georgia's 13 games have hit the over.

Notre Dame has beaten the spread 10 times in 13 games.

Notre Dame is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Notre Dame has played 13 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Georgia vs Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (53%)

Georgia vs Notre Dame Point Spread

Notre Dame is the underdog by 2.5 points against Georgia. Notre Dame is -105 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -115.

Georgia vs Notre Dame Over/Under

The over/under for the Georgia versus Notre Dame matchup on Jan. 1 has been set at 44.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Georgia vs Notre Dame Moneyline

Georgia is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Notre Dame is a +104 underdog.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 33.2 23 20.4 31 52.8 13 Notre Dame 38.8 5 13.8 3 47.4 13

Georgia vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Game time: 8:45 p.m. ET

8:45 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Caesars Superdome

