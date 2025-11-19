Georgia vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Charlotte 49ers.

Georgia vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (N/A) | Charlotte: (N/A)

Georgia: (N/A) | Charlotte: (N/A) Spread: Georgia: -43.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +43.5 (-110)

Georgia: -43.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +43.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Georgia has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Georgia has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 43.5-point favorites this year.

There have been four Georgia games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

Charlotte has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

There have been six Charlotte games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Georgia vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (99.6%)

Georgia vs Charlotte Point Spread

Georgia is a 43.5-point favorite against Charlotte. Georgia is -110 to cover the spread, and Charlotte is -110.

Georgia vs Charlotte Over/Under

The over/under for Georgia-Charlotte on Nov. 22 is 53.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Georgia vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 33.6 30 18.8 18 52.2 10 Charlotte 16.9 131 37.4 132 53.3 10

Georgia vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Stadium: Sanford Stadium

