Georgia Tech vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the Temple Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Georgia Tech vs Temple Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-3448) | Temple: (+1280)

Georgia Tech: (-3448) | Temple: (+1280) Spread: Georgia Tech: -23.5 (-115) | Temple: +23.5 (-105)

Georgia Tech: -23.5 (-115) | Temple: +23.5 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Georgia Tech vs Temple Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has covered the spread three times in three games.

Georgia Tech is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Georgia Tech has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Temple has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Temple has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 23.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of Temple three games in 2025 have hit the over.

Georgia Tech vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (91.4%)

Georgia Tech vs Temple Point Spread

Temple is an underdog by 23.5 points against Georgia Tech. Temple is -105 to cover the spread, and Georgia Tech is -115.

Georgia Tech vs Temple Over/Under

Georgia Tech versus Temple, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Georgia Tech vs Temple Moneyline

Georgia Tech is the favorite, -3448 on the moneyline, while Temple is a +1280 underdog.

Georgia Tech vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Tech 36.7 40 17.7 49 53.8 3 Temple 33.3 53 19.7 65 49.2 3

Georgia Tech vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia Tech vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.