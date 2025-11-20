Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-134) | Pittsburgh: (+112)

Georgia Tech: (-134) | Pittsburgh: (+112) Spread: Georgia Tech: -2.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +2.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech: -2.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +2.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 6-4-0 this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, Georgia Tech is 4-4 against the spread.

This year, seven of Georgia Tech's 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-3-0 this season.

Pittsburgh has won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Pittsburgh has played 10 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (54%)

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point underdog against Georgia Tech. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia Tech is -110.

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

An over/under of 61.5 has been set for Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh on Nov. 22, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +112, and Georgia Tech is -134.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Tech 36.0 21 24.2 67 55.3 10 Pittsburgh 37.2 15 23.3 54 54.3 10

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh analysis on FanDuel Research.