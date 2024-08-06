2024 Georgia Southern Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Georgia Southern Eagles' 2024 record is 1-1. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Georgia Southern 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Boise State Aug. 31 L 56-45 Broncos (-12.5) 56.5 2 @ Nevada Sept. 7 W 20-17 Wolf Pack (-1.5) 55.5 3 South Carolina State Sept. 14 - - - 4 @ Ole Miss Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Georgia State Sept. 28 - - - 7 Marshall Oct. 12 - - - 8 James Madison Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Georgia Southern Last Game

The Eagles matched up with the Nevada Wolf Pack in their last game, winning 20-17. In that game against the Wolf Pack, JC French had 243 yards on 23-of-37 passing (62.2%) for the Eagles, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, OJ Arnold ran for 23 yards on seven carries (3.3 yards per carry), adding four receptions for 33 yards. Dalen Cobb led the receiving charge against the Wolf Pack, hauling in seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Southern Betting Insights

