2024 Georgia Southern Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 6:46 AM
The Georgia Southern Eagles' 2024 record is 1-1. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.
Georgia Southern 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Boise State
|Aug. 31
|L 56-45
|Broncos (-12.5)
|56.5
|2
|@ Nevada
|Sept. 7
|W 20-17
|Wolf Pack (-1.5)
|55.5
|3
|South Carolina State
|Sept. 14
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Ole Miss
|Sept. 21
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Georgia State
|Sept. 28
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Marshall
|Oct. 12
|-
|-
|-
|8
|James Madison
|Oct. 19
|-
|-
|-
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Georgia Southern Last Game
The Eagles matched up with the Nevada Wolf Pack in their last game, winning 20-17. In that game against the Wolf Pack, JC French had 243 yards on 23-of-37 passing (62.2%) for the Eagles, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, OJ Arnold ran for 23 yards on seven carries (3.3 yards per carry), adding four receptions for 33 yards. Dalen Cobb led the receiving charge against the Wolf Pack, hauling in seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia Southern Betting Insights
- Georgia Southern is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
- The Eagles have not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.
See even more analysis about Georgia Southern on FanDuel Research!