George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), WR George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (234.9 yards conceded per game).

Is Pickens a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

George Pickens Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.49

71.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 104.5 fantasy points (13.1 per game) rank him second at the WR position and 29th overall.

In his last three games, Pickens has amassed 38.8 total fantasy points (12.9 per game), reeling in 20 balls (on 26 targets) for 328 yards and one touchdown.

Pickens has posted 75.9 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 41 targets into 30 catches for 519 yards and four TDs.

The peak of Pickens' fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when he piled up 25.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, George Pickens' game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

