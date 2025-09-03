George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose pass defense was ranked first in the NFL last year (174.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more info on Pickens, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Eagles.

Thinking about playing Pickens this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

George Pickens Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.62

58.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 105.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game) in 2024, Pickens ranked 137th in the league and 41st at his position.

In his best game last season, Pickens picked up 17.1 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 7 versus the New York Jets.

In Week 10 versus the Washington Commanders, Pickens put up 15.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: five receptions, 91 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens collected 2.6 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via these numbers: three receptions, 26 yards, on seven targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia gave up more than 300 passing yards to just one QB last season.

Last year, the Eagles allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Philadelphia allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Versus the Eagles last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Philadelphia let just three players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Philadelphia allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Eagles allowed only one player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, eight players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Eagles allowed only one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.