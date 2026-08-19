Garrett Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the 17th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 63.5 points a year ago (64th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 63.5 190 51 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 121.8 78 19

Garrett Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game

Wilson accumulated 15.5 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 15.5 9 7 95 1 Week 2 Bills 5.0 8 4 50 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 14.4 13 10 84 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 14.2 8 6 82 1 Week 5 Cowboys 13.1 10 6 71 1 Week 6 Broncos 1.3 8 3 13 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 3 0 0 0

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Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wilson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Garrett Wilson 59 36 395 4 2 Adonai Mitchell 74 33 453 2 7 Mason Taylor 65 44 369 1 7 Breece Hall 48 36 350 1 8

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