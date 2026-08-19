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Garrett Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Garrett Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the 17th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 63.5 points a year ago (64th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points63.519051
2026 Projected Fantasy Points121.87819

Garrett Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game

Wilson accumulated 15.5 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Steelers15.597951
Week 2Bills5.084500
Week 3@Buccaneers14.41310841
Week 4@Dolphins14.286821
Week 5Cowboys13.1106711
Week 6Broncos1.383130
Week 10Browns0.03000

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Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Wilson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Garrett Wilson593639542
Adonai Mitchell743345327
Mason Taylor654436917
Breece Hall483635018

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Want more data and analysis on Garrett Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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