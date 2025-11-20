Fresno State vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Fresno State Bulldogs taking on the Utah State Aggies.

Fresno State vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-142) | Utah State: (+118)

Fresno State: (-142) | Utah State: (+118) Spread: Fresno State: -2.5 (-118) | Utah State: +2.5 (-104)

Fresno State: -2.5 (-118) | Utah State: +2.5 (-104) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Fresno State vs Utah State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 5-5-0 this year.

Fresno State has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

There have been four Fresno State games (of 10) that went over the total this year.

Utah State's record against the spread in 2025 is 8-2-0.

Utah State is 4-1 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

There have been five Utah State games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Fresno State vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (55%)

Fresno State vs Utah State Point Spread

Fresno State is favored by 2.5 points over Utah State. Fresno State is -118 to cover the spread, with Utah State being -104.

Fresno State vs Utah State Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Fresno State-Utah State on Nov. 22, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Fresno State vs Utah State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Utah State-Fresno State, Utah State is the underdog at +118, and Fresno State is -142.

Fresno State vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Fresno State 25.9 80 19.9 25 47.0 10 Utah State 32.9 34 29.7 99 59.2 10

Fresno State vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Stadium: Valley Children's Stadium

