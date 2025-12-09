NHL
Flyers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers are playing the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Flyers vs Sharks Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (15-9-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-13-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-172)
|Sharks (+142)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (60.5%)
Flyers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +144 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -178.
Flyers vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Sharks matchup on Dec. 9, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Flyers vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Flyers vs. Sharks reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-172) and San Jose as the underdog (+142) on the road.