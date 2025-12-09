Flyers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers are playing the San Jose Sharks.

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (15-9-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-13-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-172) Sharks (+142) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (60.5%)

Flyers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +144 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -178.

Flyers vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Sharks matchup on Dec. 9, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Flyers vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Flyers vs. Sharks reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-172) and San Jose as the underdog (+142) on the road.

