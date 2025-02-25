FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (25-26-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-27-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-146)Penguins (+122)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (54.6%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -210.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Flyers-Penguins on February 25 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup