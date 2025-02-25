NHL
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Flyers vs Penguins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (25-26-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-27-9)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-146)
|Penguins (+122)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (54.6%)
Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -210.
Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Flyers-Penguins on February 25 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog on the road.