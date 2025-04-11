FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
The Masters iconThe Masters

Explore The Masters

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (32-37-9) vs. New York Islanders (34-33-11)
  • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-110)Islanders (-110)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (50.1%)

Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +225 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -290.

Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The Flyers-Islanders matchup on April 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Flyers vs Islanders moneyline has Philadelphia as a -110 favorite, while New York is a -110 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup