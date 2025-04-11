NHL
Flyers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New York Islanders.
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (32-37-9) vs. New York Islanders (34-33-11)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-110)
|Islanders (-110)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (50.1%)
Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are +225 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -290.
Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Flyers-Islanders matchup on April 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Flyers vs Islanders moneyline has Philadelphia as a -110 favorite, while New York is a -110 underdog on the road.