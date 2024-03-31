Flyers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Data Skrive
The Philadelphia Flyers versus the New York Islanders is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-10) vs. New York Islanders (31-27-15)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
Flyers vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flyers (-126)
|Islanders (+105)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (50.5%)
Flyers vs Islanders Spread
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -240 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +195.
Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under
- Flyers versus Islanders on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.
Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Flyers, New York is the underdog at +105, and Philadelphia is -126 playing at home.