Flyers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

The Philadelphia Flyers versus the New York Islanders is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (36-29-10) vs. New York Islanders (31-27-15)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Flyers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-126) Islanders (+105) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (50.5%)

Flyers vs Islanders Spread

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -240 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +195.

Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under

Flyers versus Islanders on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline