NHL
Flyers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flyers vs Islanders Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (24-17-9) vs. New York Islanders (27-19-5)
- Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-115)
|Islanders (-104)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (59.8%)
Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Flyers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -260.
Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Flyers-Islanders on Jan. 26 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.
Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.