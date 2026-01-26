Flyers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (24-17-9) vs. New York Islanders (27-19-5)

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-115) Islanders (-104) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (59.8%)

Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Flyers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -260.

Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Flyers-Islanders on Jan. 26 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.

Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!