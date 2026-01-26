FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Flyers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    Data Skrive

    Flyers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the New York Islanders.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

    • Philadelphia Flyers (24-17-9) vs. New York Islanders (27-19-5)
    • Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Flyers vs Islanders Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Flyers (-115)Islanders (-104)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

    Flyers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Islanders win (59.8%)

    Flyers vs Islanders Puck Line

    • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Flyers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -260.

    Flyers vs Islanders Over/Under

    • The over/under for Flyers-Islanders on Jan. 26 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.

    Flyers vs Islanders Moneyline

    • Philadelphia is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.

