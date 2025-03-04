NHL
Flyers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
The Philadelphia Flyers are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Calgary Flames.
Flyers vs Flames Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (27-26-8) vs. Calgary Flames (28-23-9)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-146)
|Flames (+122)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (52%)
Flyers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -205.
Flyers vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Flames on March 4, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Flyers vs Flames Moneyline
- The Flyers vs Flames moneyline has Philadelphia as a -146 favorite, while Calgary is a +122 underdog on the road.