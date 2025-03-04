FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flyers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive



The Philadelphia Flyers are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (27-26-8) vs. Calgary Flames (28-23-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-146)Flames (+122)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (52%)

Flyers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -205.

Flyers vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Flames on March 4, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Flyers vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Flyers vs Flames moneyline has Philadelphia as a -146 favorite, while Calgary is a +122 underdog on the road.

