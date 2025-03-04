Flyers vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Philadelphia Flyers are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (27-26-8) vs. Calgary Flames (28-23-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-146) Flames (+122) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (52%)

Flyers vs Flames Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -205.

Flyers vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Flames on March 4, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Flyers vs Flames Moneyline

The Flyers vs Flames moneyline has Philadelphia as a -146 favorite, while Calgary is a +122 underdog on the road.

