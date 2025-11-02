Flyers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Sunday.

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (6-4-1) vs. Calgary Flames (2-9-2)

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Flyers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-137) Flames (+114) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (50.6%)

Flyers vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Flyers. The Flames are -225 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +180.

Flyers vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Flames game on Nov. 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Flyers vs Flames Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +114 underdog on the road.

