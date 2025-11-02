FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flyers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (6-4-1) vs. Calgary Flames (2-9-2)
  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Flyers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-137)Flames (+114)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (50.6%)

Flyers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Flyers. The Flames are -225 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +180.

Flyers vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Flames game on Nov. 2, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Flyers vs Flames Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +114 underdog on the road.

