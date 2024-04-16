Flyers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Capitals Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (38-32-11) vs. Washington Capitals (39-31-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MNMT

Flyers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-146) Capitals (+122) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (57%)

Flyers vs Capitals Spread

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -210.

Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Capitals on April 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline