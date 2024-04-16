menu item
NHL

Flyers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Data Skrive
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Capitals Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (38-32-11) vs. Washington Capitals (39-31-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MNMT

Flyers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Flyers (-146)Capitals (+122)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (57%)

Flyers vs Capitals Spread

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -210.

Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Capitals on April 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -146 favorite at home.

