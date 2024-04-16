Flyers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Tuesday.
Flyers vs Capitals Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (38-32-11) vs. Washington Capitals (39-31-11)
- Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MNMT
Flyers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flyers (-146)
|Capitals (+122)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (57%)
Flyers vs Capitals Spread
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -210.
Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flyers-Capitals on April 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -146 favorite at home.