Florida vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 0-5 SEC) will look to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Florida Gators (16-2, 3-2 SEC) on January 22, 2025 at Colonial Life Arena.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Florida vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (80.6%)

Before you place a wager on Florida-South Carolina outing (in which Florida is a 10.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 144.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Florida vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 13 times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

South Carolina has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Florida (6-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (60%) than South Carolina (1-2) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The Gators had the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as they did in road games last season.

This season, the Gamecocks are 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Against the spread, in conference play, Florida is 3-2-0 this year.

South Carolina has two SEC wins against the spread this season.

Florida vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 14 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -610 or better by bookmakers this year.

South Carolina has won one of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (12.5%).

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 85.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +366 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.3 points per game. It is putting up 85.9 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and is giving up 65.6 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 17.9 points per game lead Florida and rank 70th in the country.

South Carolina outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game (posting 71.6 points per game, 259th in college basketball, and allowing 68.9 per contest, 105th in college basketball) and has a +49 scoring differential.

South Carolina's leading scorer, Collin Murray-Boyles, ranks 210th in college basketball, scoring 15.5 points per game.

The 42.7 rebounds per game the Gators average rank first in the country, and are 12.4 more than the 30.3 their opponents collect per contest.

Alex Condon is 62nd in college basketball play with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Gators.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Gamecocks accumulate rank 197th in the nation, 2.2 more than the 30.0 their opponents pull down.

Murray-Boyles' 9.2 rebounds per game lead the Gamecocks and rank 26th in the country.

Florida averages 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (32nd in college basketball), and allows 79.4 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

The Gamecocks rank 206th in college basketball with 94.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 159th defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

