Florida vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 3-9 SEC) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Florida Gators (22-3, 9-3 SEC) on February 18, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (86.8%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Florida (-14.5) versus Oklahoma on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 156.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 17-8-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma has put together an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Gators have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 13 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in seven opportunities in road games.

The Sooners' winning percentage against the spread at home is .357 (5-9-0). On the road, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Florida's record against the spread in conference action is 7-5-0.

Oklahoma's SEC record against the spread is 4-8-0.

Florida vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in 18, or 94.7%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Gators have not lost in five games this year when favored by -1695 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has gone 4-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Sooners have played as a moneyline underdog of +890 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 94.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +431 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.8 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allows 66.5 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 17.2 points per game lead Florida and are 105th in the country.

Oklahoma outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game (posting 77.7 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and giving up 72.5 per contest, 207th in college basketball) and has a +131 scoring differential.

Jalon Moore is ranked 105th in the country with a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

The 39.5 rebounds per game the Gators average rank third in the nation, and are 8.7 more than the 30.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Alex Condon averages 7.8 rebounds per game (ranking 78th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The 29.4 rebounds per game the Sooners accumulate rank 321st in the country. Their opponents collect 30.2.

Moore tops the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (362nd in college basketball).

Florida ranks 32nd in college basketball with 103.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 82.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sooners rank 73rd in college basketball with 100.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 204th defensively with 93.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!