Florida vs Missouri Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (22-10, 10-8 SEC) will play in the SEC tournament against the No. 2 seed Florida Gators (27-4, 14-4 SEC) on Friday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Florida vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (70.8%)

Florida vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 22-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri is 18-13-0 ATS this season.

Missouri covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Florida covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (68.4%).

Against the spread, the Gators have performed better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (11-8-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Florida is 12-6-0 this season.

Missouri is 13-6-0 against the spread in SEC play this season.

Florida vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in 22, or 91.7%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Gators have come away with a win 16 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -365 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has won three of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +285 or longer, the Tigers have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

Florida has an implied victory probability of 78.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +505 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.5 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allows 68.2 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Florida's leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., is 100th in the country averaging 17.2 points per game.

Missouri's +364 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.6 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (218th in college basketball).

Mark Mitchell is 366th in college basketball with a team-leading 14.1 points per game.

The 39.5 rebounds per game the Gators average rank second in the nation, and are 8.6 more than the 30.9 their opponents collect per contest.

Alex Condon averages eight rebounds per game (ranking 62nd in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They are recording 31.3 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.5.

Josh Gray's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 482nd in the nation.

Florida scores 104 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while allowing 83.9 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Tigers' 107.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in college basketball, and the 92.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 164th in college basketball.

