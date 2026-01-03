Florida vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Florida Gators (9-4, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Missouri Tigers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on January 3, 2026 at Mizzou Arena.

Florida vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Florida vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (58.4%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Florida-Missouri spread (Florida -6.5) or total (153.5 points).

Florida vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's more often than Missouri covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Gators performed better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Tigers were better at home (11-8-0) than on the road (5-5-0) last year.

Florida vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in five of the seven contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -300 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Missouri has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 75% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +191 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.1 points per game (60th in college basketball) and allows 70.4 per outing (109th in college basketball).

Thomas Haugh is 140th in the country with a team-leading 16.7 points per game.

Missouri is outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game, with a +160 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.8 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and gives up 71.5 per contest (140th in college basketball).

Mark Mitchell leads Missouri, averaging 17.2 points per game (109th in college basketball).

The 43.8 rebounds per game the Gators average rank first in the country, and are 17.7 more than the 26.1 their opponents collect per outing.

Rueben Chinyelu averages 11.1 rebounds per game (ranking eighth in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Tigers pull down 33.5 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Mitchell's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 348th in the country.

Florida averages 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (104th in college basketball), and gives up 84.1 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

The Tigers' 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 90.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 152nd in college basketball.

