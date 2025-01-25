Florida vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Georgia Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4 SEC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Florida Gators (17-2, 4-2 SEC) on January 25, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (78.4%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Florida-Georgia outing (in which Florida is a 10.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 148.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Florida vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 13-6-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread this year.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Georgia covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Gators have done a better job covering the spread at home (6-4-0) than they have in road games (2-2-0).

The Bulldogs have performed better against the spread at home (8-4-0) than away (1-3-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Florida is 3-3-0 this year.

Against the spread in SEC play, Georgia is 3-3-0 this season.

Florida vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 15 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Gators have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -581 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-5).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 85.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +367 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr. is 74th in college basketball with a team-high 17.8 points per game.

Georgia puts up 77.3 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per contest (35th in college basketball). It has a +228 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12 points per game.

Asa Newell's 15.5 points per game leads Georgia and ranks 209th in the nation.

The Gators win the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. They record 41.9 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.4 per outing.

Alex Condon is 60th in college basketball action with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Gators.

The Bulldogs average 34.8 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball) while conceding 27.3 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.5 boards per game.

Newell's 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 188th in the country.

Florida averages 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (40th in college basketball), and allows 79.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 127th in college basketball averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions.

