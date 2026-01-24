Florida vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Florida Gators (14-5, 5-1 SEC) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Auburn Tigers (12-7, 3-3 SEC) on January 24, 2026 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (83.6%)

Florida is an 11.5-point favorite against Auburn on Saturday and the over/under is set at 163.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Florida vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 10 times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.

Auburn has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

At home, the Gators sport a worse record against the spread (4-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-1-0).

Against the spread, the Tigers have been better at home (6-3-0) than away (2-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Florida is 5-1-0 this year.

Auburn has beaten the spread three times in six SEC games.

Florida vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Gators have not lost in four games this year when favored by -952 or better on the moneyline.

Auburn has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-5).

The Tigers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +610 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 90.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball in points scored (84.8 per game) and 91st in points allowed (69.6) last season.

On the glass, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39 per game) last season. It was 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4 per game).

Florida was 61st in the nation in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

At 10.6 turnovers committed per game and 11.1 turnovers forced last year, Florida was 129th and 197th in college basketball, respectively.

Auburn was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked 13th-best in the country by tallying 83 points per game. It ranked 87th in college basketball in points allowed (69.4 per contest).

Auburn averaged 34.4 rebounds per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Auburn ranked 34th in the country with 16.1 dimes per game.

Auburn was top-25 last season in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest.

