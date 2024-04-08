Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Flames vs Sharks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (34-37-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-51-8)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
Flames vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flames (-220)
|Sharks (+180)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (58.8%)
Flames vs Sharks Spread
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Sharks are -140 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +116.
Flames vs Sharks Over/Under
- Flames versus Sharks on April 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -143 and the under +116.
Flames vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -220 favorite despite being on the road.