Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

Calgary Flames (34-37-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-51-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Flames vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-220) Sharks (+180) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (58.8%)

Flames vs Sharks Spread

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Sharks are -140 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +116.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

Flames versus Sharks on April 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -143 and the under +116.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline