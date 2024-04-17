Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Calgary Flames facing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Flames vs Sharks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (37-39-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-53-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
Flames vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flames (-278)
|Sharks (+220)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (67.9%)
Flames vs Sharks Spread
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Flames are -108 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -111.
Flames vs Sharks Over/Under
- Flames versus Sharks on April 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Flames vs Sharks Moneyline
- Calgary is the favorite, -278 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +220 underdog on the road.