Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Calgary Flames facing the San Jose Sharks.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

Calgary Flames (37-39-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-53-9)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Flames vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-278) Sharks (+220) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (67.9%)

Flames vs Sharks Spread

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Flames are -108 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -111.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

Flames versus Sharks on April 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline