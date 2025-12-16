FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flames vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (13-16-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-14-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-137)Sharks (+114)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sharks win (50%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -230 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +184.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Flames versus Sharks on Dec. 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Calgary is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +114 underdog at home.

