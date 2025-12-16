Flames vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the San Jose Sharks.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

Calgary Flames (13-16-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-14-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-137) Sharks (+114) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sharks win (50%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -230 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +184.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

Flames versus Sharks on Dec. 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

Calgary is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +114 underdog at home.

