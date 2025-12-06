NHL
Flames vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
The Calgary Flames will face the Utah Mammoth in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Flames vs Mammoth Game Info
- Calgary Flames (10-15-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-12-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: NHL Network
Flames vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-120)
|Mammoth (+100)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (55.3%)
Flames vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Mammoth are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Mammoth are -250 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +198.
Flames vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for Flames-Mammoth on Dec. 6 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Flames vs Mammoth Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Mammoth reveal Calgary as the favorite (-120) and Utah as the underdog (+100) on the road.