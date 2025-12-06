FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Flames vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Calgary Flames will face the Utah Mammoth in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (10-15-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-12-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Flames vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-120)Mammoth (+100)6.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Flames win (55.3%)

Flames vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Mammoth are -250 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +198.

Flames vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The over/under for Flames-Mammoth on Dec. 6 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Flames vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Mammoth reveal Calgary as the favorite (-120) and Utah as the underdog (+100) on the road.

