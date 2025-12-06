Flames vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Calgary Flames will face the Utah Mammoth in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Mammoth Game Info

Calgary Flames (10-15-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-12-3)

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: NHL Network

Flames vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-120) Mammoth (+100) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (55.3%)

Flames vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Mammoth are -250 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +198.

Flames vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for Flames-Mammoth on Dec. 6 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Flames vs Mammoth Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Mammoth reveal Calgary as the favorite (-120) and Utah as the underdog (+100) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!