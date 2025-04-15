NHL
Flames vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Flames vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Calgary Flames (39-27-14) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-111)
|Golden Knights (-108)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.7%)
Flames vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Flames are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.
Flames vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for Flames-Golden Knights on April 15 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Flames vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Calgary is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -108 underdog on the road.