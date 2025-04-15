Flames vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Flames vs Golden Knights Game Info

Calgary Flames (39-27-14) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-111) Golden Knights (-108) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.7%)

Flames vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Flames are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.

Flames vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for Flames-Golden Knights on April 15 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Flames vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Calgary is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -108 underdog on the road.

