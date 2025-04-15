FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flames vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

Data Skrive

Flames vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (39-27-14) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-111)Golden Knights (-108)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (60.7%)

Flames vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Flames are +210 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -265.

Flames vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The over/under for Flames-Golden Knights on April 15 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Flames vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Calgary is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -108 underdog on the road.

