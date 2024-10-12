Flames vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

In NHL action on Saturday, the Calgary Flames face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Calgary Flames (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0)

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-128) Flyers (+106) - Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (68.9%)

Flames vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -235 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +190.

Flames vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Flames vs Flyers October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Flames vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -128 favorite at home.

