NHL

Flames vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Calgary Flames face the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-128)Flyers (+106)-Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (68.9%)

Flames vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -235 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +190.

Flames vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Flames vs Flyers October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Flames vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -128 favorite at home.

