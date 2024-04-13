Flames vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

The Calgary Flames will take on the Arizona Coyotes in NHL action on Sunday.

Flames vs Coyotes Game Info

Calgary Flames (36-38-5) vs. Arizona Coyotes (35-40-5)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Flames vs Coyotes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-126) Coyotes (+105) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Coyotes win (50.2%)

Flames vs Coyotes Spread

The Coyotes are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-227 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +188.

Flames vs Coyotes Over/Under

The Flames-Coyotes matchup on April 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -108 and the under is -112.

Flames vs Coyotes Moneyline