Flames vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14
Data Skrive
The Calgary Flames will take on the Arizona Coyotes in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flames vs Coyotes Game Info
- Calgary Flames (36-38-5) vs. Arizona Coyotes (35-40-5)
- Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Flames vs Coyotes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flames (-126)
|Coyotes (+105)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Coyotes win (50.2%)
Flames vs Coyotes Spread
- The Coyotes are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-227 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +188.
Flames vs Coyotes Over/Under
- The Flames-Coyotes matchup on April 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -108 and the under is -112.
Flames vs Coyotes Moneyline
- Arizona is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -126 favorite at home.