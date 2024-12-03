NHL
Flames vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Flames vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Calgary Flames (12-9-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-134)
|Blue Jackets (+112)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (59%)
Flames vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -220.
Flames vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Flames-Blue Jackets matchup on December 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Flames vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Flames, Columbus is the underdog at +112, and Calgary is -134 playing at home.