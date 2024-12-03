Flames vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Calgary Flames taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Flames vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Calgary Flames (12-9-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-134) Blue Jackets (+112) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (59%)

Flames vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -220.

Flames vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Flames-Blue Jackets matchup on December 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Flames vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Flames, Columbus is the underdog at +112, and Calgary is -134 playing at home.

