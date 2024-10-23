Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 8

We say this every year, but injuries stink.

S-T-I-N-K. Stink.

Several top skill position players went down last week, and that’s something we have to adjust to in fantasy -- though, that’s something we’ve become well-versed in given how hectic the season has been.

Nevertheless, we persist. The NFL at least way kind enough to give us a break from the dreaded bye week, so we have a full 16-game week to sort through.

Let’s dive in.

As always, this piece lists out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Tiers are a bit different this week and will be moving forward. Here's a quick breakdown:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 8

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 8 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 8 quarterback tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points DFS Salary Value paYD paTD ruYD Lamar Jackson @ CLE 22.2 $8,800 2.52 218.3 1.6 59.11 Josh Allen @ SEA 20.4 $9,400 2.17 232.4 1.6 30.72 Joe Burrow vs. PHI 19.2 $7,700 2.49 256.0 1.9 15.53 Jalen Hurts @ CIN 19.1 $8,600 2.22 206.1 1.2 39.99 C.J. Stroud vs. IND 18.7 $8,500 2.20 264.3 1.7 14.55 Bo Nix vs. CAR 18.7 $6,900 2.71 208.0 1.6 30.15 Jordan Love @ JAC 18.4 $8,900 2.07 244.3 2.0 11.25 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Lamar Jackson (BAL) @ CLE

Josh Allen (BUF) @ SEA

Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. PHI

Jalen Hurts (PHI) @ CIN

Jordan Love (GB) @ JAC

Jayden Daniels (WSH) vs. CHI

Tier 2: Solid Starts

C.J. Stroud (HOU) vs. IND

Brock Purdy (SF) vs. DAL

Sam Darnold (MIN) @ LAR

Kirk Cousins (ATL) @ TB

Caleb Williams (CHI) @ WAS

Williams rattled off QB6 and QB1 performances in Chicago’s two games before their bye, and he’s set up for another big day in Week 8. Chicago will take on a Commanders secondary that’s 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has permitted the third-most passing fantasy points per drop back. With Washington in the bottom half of the league in pressure rate, the only question here is Caleb’s ceiling if Jayden Daniels is unable to go and Marcus Mariota suits up against a stout Bears defense. Regardless, the matchup is too good to ignore for someone coming off two strong games.

Geno Smith (SEA) vs. BUF

Smith’s fantasy stock took a hit when DK Metcalf went down last week, and it’s fair to be concerned with his Week 8 outlook. Still, volume is king, and no one’s seen as much passing volume as Geno. The Seahawks lead the league in pass rate over expectation (+4.6%), allowing Smith to crack 40 pass attempts in four of the last six games. There’s some sneaky rushing upside, too. Geno has netted at least 3 rushing fantasy points three times this season. Considering his stellar volume, you can start Geno Smith with confidence even against Buffalo’s top-10 pass defense.

Dak Prescott (DAL) @ SF

Prescott has had a rough start to the season -- there’s no other way to say it. He’s just 17th at the position in fantasy points per game and has the worst passer rating (85.5) of his career. But we saw this last year, too. From Weeks 1-6, Dak was the QB19 with 14.6 points per game. But after Dallas’s Week 7 bye, Prescott put up 24 fantasy points per game, second at the position. I’m not saying that’s bound to happen again this season, but it certainly wouldn’t shock me. Even in a tough matchup against the Niners, Prescott has enough upside to consider starting him.

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Bo Nix (DEN) vs. CAR

Kyler Murray (ARI) @ MIA

Anthony Richardson (IND) @ HOU

Matthew Stafford (LA) vs. MIN

Jared Goff (DET) vs. TEN

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) @ NE

Justin Herbert (LAC) vs. NO

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) vs. ARI

I don’t have a high enough risk tolerance to start Tua this week, but I can certainly see the appeal. Arizona is 30th in adjusted pass defense while allowing the second-highest completion percentage and eighth-most passing fantasy points per drop back. There’s certainly a world where Miami goes scorched earth this weekend. But there’s a degree of risk involved given Tua’s health.

Patrick Mahomes (KC) @ LV

Mahomes is not someone we can rely on in fantasy every week -- he’s made that abundantly clear of the last calendar year. But he’s certainly still someone to consider in plus matchups, like he has this week. The Raiders are 21st in adjusted pass defense and the Chiefs have a 25.5-point implied total. There hasn’t been proven to be much of a ceiling this year, but the floor should be rock-solid yet again.

Jameis Winston (CLE) vs. BAL

Listen, I’m not going to tell you to start Jameis Winston against the Ravens. But I’m also not going to not tell you to start Jameis Winston against the Ravens -- a team that’s 29th in adjusted pass defense and has permitted the fifth-most passing fantasy points per drop back this season. There are a wide, wide range of outcomes here.

Tier 4: Streamers

Trevor Lawrence (JAC) vs. GB

Baker Mayfield (TB) vs. ATL

Mayfield has been awesome this season, both in fantasy and real life. He’s second behind only Lamar Jackson in fantasy points per game and is inside the top 10 in EPA per drop back. We also just saw him light this Falcons defense up for 23.4 fantasy points while completing 79.2% of his passes three weeks ago. But Baker lost both his top two receivers in Week 7, and their replacements are inexperienced, to say the least. That makes him difficult to trust on a slate with several quality quarterback options.

Russell Wilson (PIT) vs. NYG

Last week was fun, but I’m not ready to buy into Wilson as a fantasy starter quite yet. Still, the matchup is there for a decent showing. The Giants are 10th in adjusted pass defense, but they’ve also surrendered the 11th-most passing fantasy points per drop back. This feels like more of a run-heavy script for Pittsburgh, but that’s what we thought last week, too.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Daniel Jones (NYG) @ PIT

Drake Maye (NE) vs. NYJ

Andy Dalton (CAR) @ DEN

Gardner Minshew (LV) vs. KC

Marcus Mariota (WSH) vs. CHI

Mason Rudolph (TEN) @ DET

Derek Carr (NO) @ LAC

Spencer Rattler (NO) @ LAC

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 8 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 8 running back tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value Adj Opps scrimYD totTD Breece Hall @ NE 18.2 $7,900 2.30 29.6 114.7 0.8 Joe Mixon vs. IND 17.5 $9,000 1.94 26.2 102.2 0.9 Bijan Robinson @ TB 16.9 $8,600 1.97 26.7 106.2 0.8 Derrick Henry @ CLE 16.8 $9,200 1.83 24.1 102.8 1.0 Kyren Williams vs. MIN 15.8 $8,500 1.86 24.1 97.5 0.9 J.K. Dobbins vs. NO 15.5 $7,400 2.09 23.5 96.5 0.8 Kareem Hunt @ LV 15.4 $8,100 1.90 23.6 89.8 0.9 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Breece Hall (NYJ) @ NE

Joe Mixon (HOU) vs. IND

Bijan Robinson (ATL) @ TB

Derrick Henry (BAL) @ CLE

Kyren Williams (LA) vs. MIN

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) vs. BUF

De'Von Achane (MIA) vs. ARI

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. TEN

Saquon Barkley (PHI) @ CIN

Jordan Mason (SF) vs. DAL

Jonathan Taylor (IND) @ HOU

Tier 2: Solid Starts

J.K. Dobbins (LAC) vs. NO

Kareem Hunt (KC) @ LV

Aaron Jones (MIN) @ LAR

Alvin Kamara (NO) @ LAC

Josh Jacobs (GB) @ JAC

D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ WAS

James Cook (BUF) @ SEA

David Montgomery (DET) vs. TEN

Javonte Williams (DEN) vs. CAR

Williams was spectacular last week, turning 20 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) into 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He posted a 72.5% snap rate in the first half of a game Denver dominated and should be in starting lineups again this week. The Panthers are 30th in adjusted run defense and have permitted the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

James Conner (ARI) @ MIA

Any concern of Trey Benson or Emeri Demarcado eating into Conner’s workload were diminished last week when Conner played a season-high 85.5% of snaps, churning out 152 total yards in the process. He saw 4 targets and 3 red zone rush attempts, as well, exemplifying the kind of elite utilization that’s on the table. Miami is a top-10 adjusted run defense, but the volume is too strong to consider benching Conner.

Najee Harris (PIT) vs. NYG

Harris has pieced together 19.2 and 16.2 fantasy points over the last two weeks, clearing 100 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown in both games. He hadn’t done either in the five games prior, so I’m a bit skeptical this production holds, especially considering Russell Wilson fed him just a single target in the passing game. Still, Harris is a near-lock for 15-20 adjusted opportunities, and he has an intriguing matchup against the Giants this week. New York is 27th in adjusted run defense and has allowed the most rushing yards over expectation per attempt to opposing running backs

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Tony Pollard (TEN) @ DET

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) @ DEN

Rico Dowdle (DAL) @ SF

Brian Robinson (WSH) vs. CHI

Chase Brown (CIN) vs. PHI

The Chase Brown breakout took a hiatus last week, as he netted just 6.3 fantasy points after cracking double-digits each of the previous three games. But the utilization was rock solid. Brown led the way with 19 adjusted opportunities and a 100% red zone snap rate. He’s now averaging 18.5 adjusted opportunities over the last four games, and that’s the kind of usage we want to get behind in an Eagles-Bengals game showing a 47.5-point over/under.

Rachaad White (TB) vs. ATL

Bucky Irving (TB) vs. ATL

There may not be a bigger running back headache than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now. Last week saw White return and score 26.1 fantasy points off 22 adjusted opportunities, leading the backfield in snap rate (47.4%). But Irving was also a factor, turning 15 adjusted opportunities into 15.2 fantasy points and a touchdown himself. Irving saw all three of Tampa’s red zone rush attempts, and he ran more routes than White. But White saw twice as many targets (6 to 3) as Irving. With Tampa down their top two pass catchers, both White and Irving are solid flex options against an Atlanta front that’s league average against the run.

Tank Bigsby (JAC) vs. GB

Bigsby popped for 23.8 fantasy points via 28 adjusted opportunities with Travis Etienne sidelined last week, and he saw an absolutely mind-boggling 14 red zone rush attempts. That’s almost a concerning number, but his 2 rushing touchdowns and 50% success rate should alleviate any efficiency concerns. Tank’s been one of the most efficient rushers in the league this season, so I’ll happily flex him even if Etienne is active. If he sits, Bigsby is a rock-solid RB2 despite a tough matchup.

Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. BAL

Chubb led the Browns with 11 rush attempts in his 2024 debut last week. Though that netted only 22 yards, he did manage a touchdown despite a 35.1% snap rate. There’s some renewed optimism in this Browns offense with Jameis Winston under center, but this week’s matchup is brutal for Chubb in particular. The Ravens are third in adjusted run defense, relegating Chubb to flex consideration.

Tier 4: Streamers

Ray Davis (BUF) @ SEA

Kimani Vidal (LAC) vs. NO

Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN) vs. CAR

Roschon Johnson (CHI) @ WAS

Alexander Mattison (LV) vs. KC

Mattison saw 29 adjusted opportunities and went for 123 scrimmage yards despite Zamir White being active last week, and he’s now cracked 20 adjusted opportunities in three straight games. That’s allowed him to average 12 fantasy points per game, vaulting him into flex consideration. But Kansas City has been the single-worst matchup for opposing running backs, and it’s hard to see the Raiders’ offense putting Mattison in a favorable game script when they’re 9.5-point underdogs. There’s not a massive ceiling this week, and the floor is the basement.

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) vs. NYJ

Stevenson led the New England backfield in snap rate (50%) and adjusted opportunities (13) last week, but saw 2 fewer targets and netted 22 fewer yards than JaMycal Hasty. Though the Jets were torched by the Steelers last week, they’re still a top-10 defense by our schedule-adjusted numbers. At best, Stevenson is a flex play this week. But he’s not someone I’m actively looking to start.

Travis Etienne (JAC) vs. GB

Etienne is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, and that makes him risky to start against Green Bay’s 9th-ranked adjusted run defense. Even if he’s active, backup Tank Bigsby has been the more efficient back. There’s just not a lot to get excited about for Etienne this week.

Raheem Mostert (MIA) vs. ARI

Mostert saw 11 adjusted opportunities despite De’Von Achane returning last week, though last year’s RB2 was limited to a 33.8% snap rate. However, he also saw 3 red zone rush attempts and was on the field for 85.7% of Miami’s red zone snaps. With Tua Tagovailoa back, that at least gives Mostert some touchdown upside against an Arizona defense that’s allowed 1.1 rushing scores per game.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) @ PIT

Tracy managed only 32 yards off 12 adjusted opportunities last week, but he easily led the Giants backfield in snap rate (67.3%) even with Devin Singletary active. That bodes well for his rest-of-season outlook, but it’s really hard to trust this New York offensive line right now. With Pittsburgh slotting in at No. 1 in adjusted run defense, Tracy has limited upside in Week 8.

Jaylen Warren (PIT) vs. NYG

Warren’s snap rate ticked up to 50% last week, matching starter Najee Harris. Harris saw only five more adjusted opportunities than Warren, though he scored nearly three times as many fantasy points. Even so, according to PFF’s expected fantasy points model, Warren put up just one fewer expected fantasy point than Najee Harris last week. Based on last week’s usage, Warren should see better days going forward. In a good matchup, he’s a fine flex option.

Tyler Allgeier (ATL) @ TB

After a three-week stretch that saw Allgeier flirt with a 40% snap rate, he was relegated to backup duties (and just 22.5% of snaps) in a lopsided home loss. We can blame game script all we want, but Bijan Robinson notably saw 16 more rush attempts than Allgeier. Even so, there’s flex potential this week with Atlanta favored on the road against a Tampa front that’s 29th in adjusted run defense.

Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. BUF

Charbonnet actually played more snaps than Kenneth Walker last week, but he was much, much less effective. Despite seeing 10 adjusted opportunities, Charbonnet managed just 1.9 fantasy points and only gained 14 total yards. The Bills are weaker against the run than the pass, but it’s hard to trust the backup to such an impactful runner. He’s merely a desperation flex in Week 8.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Austin Ekeler (WSH) vs. CHI

Devin Singletary (NYG) @ PIT

Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) @ SF

Justice Hill (BAL) @ CLE

Tyler Goodson (IND) @ HOU

Zamir White (LV) vs. KC

Zack Moss (CIN) vs. PHI

Moss has seen his snap rate dip below 50% each of the last two weeks, and he’s seen 20 adjusted opportunities total over that stretch. With Chase Brown emerging, Moss isn’t someone I’m excited to start against an Eagle defense allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 8 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 8 wide receiver tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Justin Jefferson @ LAR 17.4 $9,300 1.87 6.8 10.9 100.7 0.7 Ja'Marr Chase vs. PHI 15.4 $9,200 1.67 6.1 9.0 85.2 0.7 CeeDee Lamb @ SF 15.4 $9,100 1.69 6.9 10.3 90.7 0.5 Deebo Samuel vs. DAL 14.0 $8,000 1.75 5.0 8.0 80.9 0.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. TEN 13.6 $8,900 1.53 6.3 9.1 71.4 0.6 Tyreek Hill vs. ARI 13.1 $7,600 1.72 5.4 8.2 72.3 0.5 Drake London @ TB 12.6 $7,900 1.59 5.8 8.8 68.3 0.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

Justin Jefferson (MIN) @ LAR

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. PHI

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) @ SF

Deebo Samuel (SF) vs. DAL

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) vs. TEN

Tyreek Hill (MIA) vs. ARI

Drake London (ATL) @ TB

Stefon Diggs (HOU) vs. IND

Malik Nabers (NYG) @ PIT

A.J. Brown (PHI) @ CIN

Tier 2: Solid Starts

Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) vs. GB

D.J. Moore (CHI) @ WAS

Davante Adams (NYJ) @ NE

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) @ NE

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) vs. ARI

Jayden Reed (GB) @ JAC

Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. PHI

Higgins has led the Bengals and exceeded a 30% target share in four straight games and now faces an Eagles defense that's league-average against the pass.

Tank Dell (HOU) vs. IND

Dell was second on the Texans in target and air yard share despite last's donut. Expect a bounce back against a Colts secondary allowing the eighth-most YPRR (yards per route run) to wide receivers.

Zay Flowers (BAL) @ CLE

Flowers saw just one target despite leading the Ravens in routes for the seventh straight game to open the season. That'll happen in this Baltimore offense. I'm still confident in starting someone with a 25.7% target share, especially against a Seattle defense that's allowed the most fantasy points per target to receivers over the last four games.

Cooper Kupp (LA) vs. MIN

Even if he's on a snap count, you're starting Kupp against a Vikings defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

George Pickens (PIT) vs. NYG

With Russell Wilson at the helm, Pickens flashed the kind of upside that made him league-winner down the stretch last season. Wilson fed Pickens a 33.3% target share and 68.9% (!!!) air yard share en route to 111 yards and 19.6 fantasy points. He saw four downfield targets and three end zone targets -- the exact kind of looks we want for fantasy. The Giants have been a pretty neutral matchup for wide receivers, but there’s no chance I’m benching Pickens after last week’s blowup

Amari Cooper (BUF) @ SEA

Cooper had his second-best game of the season in his Buffalo debut, scoring a touchdown on his way to 14.6 fantasy points despite a 33.3% snap rate. Expect his target volume to continue growing as he gets more comfortable in this Bills offense. This week’s matchup is against a Seattle defense that, since Week 4, has allowed the most fantasy per target to receivers.

DeVonta Smith (PHI) @ CIN

I understand if you’re concerned with Smith after last week’s stinker, but Jalen Hurts attempted only 14 passes in their 25-point win, and the Giants have been the stingiest fantasy defense to opposing slot receivers (per Razzball). With the Bengals’ 20th-ranked pass defense up next, Smith should bounce back quickly.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) vs. BUF

DK Metcalf suffered an MCL sprain last week, and while it’s not considered a long-term injury, it leaves his Week 8 status very much in doubt. That should benefit Smith-Njigba in a Seattle offense that leads the league in PROE (+4.6%). JSN managed only 3.8 fantasy points last week, but he ran a route on 84.8% of drop backs and finished second on the team in target share (21.4%). His low-aDOT role keeps his ceiling in check, but it’s worth noting that JSN has a 23.3% red zone target share this season. Metcalf is at 20%, so JSN could get a bump when Seattle gets near the end zone.

Jauan Jennings (SF) vs. DAL

With Brandon Aiyuk done for the season and Deebo Samuel batting pneumonia, Jennings could operate as a primary target this week -- just as he did when Deebo and Kittle missed Week 3. We all know how that went for Jennings (11 receptions, 175 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 41 fantasy points). Don’t expect another 40-piece from Jennings, but he’s at worst the WR2 in this offense. That’s a fantasy-friendly role to take on, especially when you’re up against a Dallas secondary permitting the third-highest target rate and fifth-most YPRR to wide receivers.

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Jalen Tolbert (DAL) @ SF

Chris Olave (NO) @ LAC

Terry McLaurin (WSH) vs. CHI

McLaurin was already facing a tough matchup this week -- Chicago is second in adjusted pass defense and has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers -- but he's now at risk of catching passes from Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels banged up. While the utilization is strong enough that he's a must-start if Daniels suits up, I'd be interested in exploring other options if Mariota is the starter.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ MIA

You see the flashes with Marv, but fantasy football is a volume game. The Cardinals have been held under 215 passing yards in five straight games, during which Harrison has seen just a 22.4% target share. There’s still too much upside to sit him, but temper expectations against a Miami defense that’s given up the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

Tyler Lockett (SEA) vs. BUF

Lockett saw the same number of targets (6) as Jaxon Smith-Njigba last week, so he figures to step into a bigger role if DK Metcalf is sidelined. Old man Lockett may not be as explosive as he once was, but his 10.8-yard aDOT and 3.3 downfield targets per game at least give him some upside in such a pass-heavy offense. Assuming Metcalf sits, Lockett is a fine flex play even against a Bills defense that’s top-10 against the pass.

Keenan Allen (CHI) @ WAS

Rome Odunze (CHI) @ WAS

Both of Chicago’s secondary wide receivers are flex considerations against Washington this week. Allen his coming off a 2-touchdown game prior to their bye -- one where he posted a season-high 88.2% route rate. In four healthy games, Keenan has a 23.2% target share. At the same time, I’m nervous to be too low on a top-10 receiver coming off his bye week, even if Odunze hasn’t cracked double-digit fantasy points with Allen active. Still, they both could feast in Week 8. The Commanders are 27th in adjusted pass defense and have permitted the second-most fantasy points per target to opposing wide receivers.

Ladd McConkey (LAC) vs. NO

I’m not entirely sure what we do with McConkey -- and I'm not sure Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman does, either. The rookie was targeted 7 times last week, but that only resulted in 46 yards in a game Justin Herbert threw for 349. But the Chargers have been more willing to throw in two weeks since their bye, and McConkey’s 1.77 yards per route run and 24.7% target share both lead the team. With New Orleans permitting the seventh-most fantasy points to the slot (per Razzball), Ladd’s still a flex consideration.

Darnell Mooney (ATL) @ TB

Mooney has been held to single-digit fantasy points each of the past two weeks following his 26-point blowup in Week 5. But he’s still seen a 20.0% target share and posted a 94.2% route participation over that span, so I’m not fading him just yet. A bounce back could be imminent against the same Bucs secondary he torched in Week 5 -- one that’s allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Jordan Addison (MIN) @ LAR

After popping for 21.4 fantasy points in Week 4, Addison has been held to single-digit fantasy points each of the last two games. But his route participation is up above 85% in those two outings, and he’s seen a 22.2% target share and 37.4% air yard share. That utilization makes him a WR3 or flex candidate ahead of Thursday’s date with the Rams’ 23rd-ranked pass defense.

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) vs. BAL

Jeudy saw only 5 targets despite playing a team-high 96.1% of snaps and running a route on 98.2% of drop backs last week. But the bulk of that came with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. It’s easier to get on board with Jeudy now that Jameis Winston will be throwing him passes, and this week’s matchup should have the Browns leaning on the passing attack. Baltimore is 29th in adjusted pass defense and has permitted the fourth-most fantasy points per target to opposing receivers.

Xavier Worthy (KC) @ LV

As of publication, I have no idea if DeAndre Hopkins is playing for the Chiefs this week. But even if he does, it’ll likely be on a limited snap count given the short turnaround. Regardless, I’m interested in Worthy as a flex play against the Raiders. Worthy managed only 3.9 fantasy points in KC’s first game out of the bye, but he saw a season-high 32% target share. We’ve seen rookie receivers trend up coming out of the bye in year’s past, so I’ll trust last week’s usage against a Vegas secondary allowing the eighth-highest target rate to opposing wide receivers. He’s the only Chiefs receiver I’m willing to start.

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) @ PIT

The Wan’Dale Robinson PPR scam continued last week. Despite being held to 23 yards, Robinson snagged 6 catches on a team-leading 9 targets. That came even with Malik Nabers back in the lineup, and it should give us confidence in him as a low-ceiling flex play going forward. And while the Steelers feature a strong defense, they are weaker against the slot than outside receivers.

Khalil Shakir (BUF) @ SEA

Shakir bounced back with season-high 7 receptions last week, and he exceeded a 20% target share for the first time since Week 3. I still have concern about his long-term upside with Keon Coleman emerging and Amari Cooper now in the mix, but the matchup is good enough to warrant Shakir as a flex play in what’s projected to be one of the fasted-paced games on the week.

Rashod Bateman (BAL) @ CLE

Don’t look now, but Bateman has finished as a top-36 WR each of the past three weeks, and he’s the WR8 overall during that stretch. Over his last three games, Bateman is averaging 4.0 receptions, 83.3 yards, and 14.3 fantasy points per game while running a route on 76.2% of drop backs. There’s certainly a degree of risk involved as a secondary option in this run-heavy Baltimore offense, but we’ve seen what the week-to-week upside is. Cleveland is quietly bottom-10 in target rate, YPRR, and aDOT allowed to receivers, promoting Bateman to flex consideration.

Jalen McMillan (TB) vs. ATL

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both going down last week, rookie Jalen McMillan is shaping up to be Tampa's top wide receiver against the Falcons. McMillan was an intriguing prospect coming out of Washington, and he caught a touchdown in his NFL debut back in Week 1. He was largely a non-factor in the games leading up to Week 7 before commanding 8 targets and 29.1% of the Bucs' air yards last week. We could see Tampa rely more on the ground game with Evans and Godwin sidelined, but McMillan could flirt with double-digit targets against an Atlanta secondary allowing the seventh-highest target rate to wide receivers.

Tier 4: Streamers

Calvin Ridley (TEN) @ DET

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) @ LV

Troy Franklin (DEN) vs. CAR

Demario Douglas (NE) vs. NYJ

Diontae Johnson (CAR) @ DEN

Johnson busted in what looked like a Charmin ultra soft matchup last week, catching just 1 of 3 targets for 17 yards. Though his role looked rock-solid prior to last week’s dud, Carolina’s inability to generate offense against Washington doesn’t make me excited to start Johnson this week. The Broncos have the league’s top adjusted pass defense, and they’ve permitted the fewest fantasy points per target to wide receivers. He’s a flex (at best) in such a tough matchup.

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ HOU

Pittman has played four games with Anthony Richardson, during which he’s seen a 27.8% target share and 3 downfield targets (10-plus yards) per game. That’s led to only 5.5 fantasy points per game, which raises some questions ahead of Sunday’s date with Houston. The Texans have allowed a league-high 10 receiving touchdowns to the position, but Richardson’s struggles relegate Pittman to flex consideration in a tough matchup.

Christian Kirk (JAC) vs. GB

In three games with Evan Engram healthy this season, Kirk has averaged 1.7 receptions, 4.3 targets, and 31 receiving yards per game. The Packers have been an above-average pass defense this season, and Engram’s taken away Kirk’s sizable role over the middle of the field. There’s still a decent floor given his strong route participation, but I’m concerned about his ceiling this week.

Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. CAR

Despite playing a team-high 86.9% of snaps last week, Sutton did not see a single target. That’d be more concerning if the Broncos weren’t in control of the game from the first quarter, but one suspect showing shouldn’t scare us off him as a flex consideration. Sutton still leads the team in target share (21.7%) for the year, and he could be in for a quick bounce back against Carolina’s 31st-ranked pass defense.

Josh Downs (IND) @ HOU

Downs is not someone I’m thrilled to start this week. His target share has dropped to 20% in two full games with Anthony Richardson under center, during which he’s averaged just 12.5 yards per game. Even in a game Indy could be forced to throw more as 5.5-point underdogs against Houston, Downs could struggle to produce against the Texans’ No. 6 adjusted pass defense.

Tutu Atwell (LA) vs. MIN

Atwell will take a hit with Cooper Kupp back, but it’s not like Matthew Stafford can’t support multiple fantasy-relevant pass catchers. Atwell was the most productive Rams wideout with Kupp sidelined, pacing them with a 25.2% target share and 9.8 fantasy points per game. With Minnesota letting up the most fantasy points to wide receivers, Tutu is a fine flex play.

Cedric Tillman (CLE) vs. BAL

In Cleveland’s first game without Amari Cooper, second-year receiver Cedric Tillman led the way with 12 targets, 81 yards, and a touchdown. Her was comfortably second among Browns receivers in route participation (82.1%) and did see 5 downfield targets. Baltimore has been one of the most fantasy-friendly secondaries in football, so we can consider Tillman as a flex option in a game Cleveland will likely be trailing as 9.5-point home underdogs.

Romeo Doubs (GB) @ JAC

Christian Watson (GB) @ JAC

Dontayvion Wicks (GB) @ JAC

Let’s just hit all three of these Green Bay receivers at once. Doubs has emerged from his Week 5 suspension to lead the team in fantasy points per game (15.9) and target share (21.9%) the last two games, and he’s consistently paced the team in route participation. But Wicks saw 6 targets of his own last week, one of which resulted in a touchdown. Watson managed only 2 targets, though they resulted in a team-high 14.8 aDOT. If I had to rank them, I’d go Doubs, Wicks, then Watson. But all three are on the table as flex plays this week against a Jaguars defense that’s dead-last in adjusted pass defense and has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per target to wide receivers. Green Bay has the week’s second-highest implied total (27).

Kalif Raymond (DET) vs. TEN

Tim Patrick (DET) vs. TEN

If you’re looking for a dart throw wide receiver this week, you could do worse than Detroit’s secondary receivers with Jameson Williams suspended. Raymond earned a 16% target share and scored last week, though he played nearly half as many snaps as Patrick. Even so, the Titans have been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for opposing receivers, and it’s fair to question how much Detroit will throw when they’re 10.5-point favorites and sport the league’s sixth-lowest PROE (-6.4%). Patrick and Raymond are nothing more than streamers.

Keon Coleman (BUF) @ SEA

Coleman enjoyed his best game of the season last week, setting highs for targets (7), yards (125), and route participation (80%). We expect rookie receivers to grow as the season progresses, but it’s hard to totally buy into Coleman with Amari Cooper still getting acclimated. Even so, the Seahawks have been a top-six fantasy matchup for opposing receivers, and this Bills-Seahawks game has a palatable 47.5-point over/under.

Ricky Pearsall (SF) vs. DAL

Pearsall is on the flex radar moving forward after he led a hobbled Niners receivers room in route participation (70.3%) and saw a 16.1% target share in Week 7. San Fran showed no signs of easing the rookie into things in his NFL debut, and we can expect him to continue getting opportunities to produce with Aiyuk out for the season. This week’s matchup is ripe for the taking as the Cowboys are 26th in adjusted pass defense.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Gabriel Davis (JAC) vs. GB

Devaughn Vele (DEN) vs. CAR

Bub Means (NO) @ LAC

Allen Lazard (NYJ) @ NE

Trey Palmer (TB) vs. ATL

Sterling Shepard (TB) vs. ATL

Xavier Legette (CAR) @ DEN

Legette suffered from the Panthers general ineptitude last week, though he tied for second on the team lead in target share (17.6%) and led the way in route participation (85.7%). Even so, I can’t trust this Carolina offense against a Denver side that’s second in adjusted defense and has cracked down on opposing receivers.

Tre Tucker (LV) vs. KC

Tucker saw 8 targets and 103.1 air yards last week, but that resulted in only 47 scrimmage yards and 6.2 fantasy points. While it was encouraging to see him get involved in the red zone, it’s hard to feel great about anyone not named Brock Bowers on this Raiders team. With KC’s ninth-ranked defense in town, Tucker is not someone I’m actively looking to start this week. He’s more of a stash for better matchups.

Michael Wilson (ARI) @ MIA

Wilson’s target share is above 20% over the last five games, but the Cardinals haven’t managed much success through the air of late. That’s unlikely to change against a Miami defense that’s sixth in adjusted defense, relegating Wilson to touchdown-or-bust territory in fantasy.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 8 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed by the Week 8 tight end tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD George Kittle vs. DAL 12.2 $7,800 1.56 5.3 7.5 68.5 0.5 Travis Kelce @ LV 10.9 $6,900 1.58 5.5 7.7 56.9 0.4 Brock Bowers vs. KC 10.4 $7,400 1.41 5.8 8.6 60.7 0.3 Evan Engram vs. GB 10.0 $6,200 1.61 5.8 8.3 52.6 0.3 Trey McBride @ MIA 9.6 $6,700 1.43 5.7 7.8 51.9 0.3 David Njoku vs. BAL 9.2 $5,500 1.67 5.0 7.8 53.7 0.2 Cade Otton vs. ATL 8.8 $5,200 1.69 5.1 5.1 49.3 0.2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1: Lineup Locks

George Kittle (SF) vs. DAL

Travis Kelce (KC) @ LV

Brock Bowers (LV) vs. KC

Evan Engram (JAC) vs. GB

Trey McBride (ARI) @ MIA

David Njoku (CLE) vs. BAL

Tier 2: Solid Starts

Cade Otton (TB) vs. ATL

Jake Ferguson (DAL) @ SF

Kyle Pitts (ATL) @ TB

Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. TEN

Hunter Henry (NE) vs. NYJ

In two games with Drake Make under center, Henry has finished as the TE7 and TE6. He’s been Maye’s go-to option early on, feeding him a team-high 20.9% target share while helping him to an impressive 9.5-yard aDOT. The Jets have been stingy against tight ends, but Henry’s utilization has been too strong to sit now that Maye’s the quarterback.

Tier 3: Flex Plays

Cole Kmet (CHI) @ WAS

Tucker Kraft (GB) @ JAC

Dalton Schultz (HOU) vs. IND

Schultz again couldn’t turn strong utilization into fantasy production last week. Over the last three games, Schultz has an 18.8% target share but has failed to exceed 5.5 fantasy points. His time in the fantasy spotlight is coming, perhaps as early as this week. The Colts are 25th in adjusted pass defense and have permitted the third-most fantasy points per target to opposing tight ends.

Dalton Kincaid (BUF) @ SEA

Kincaid saw 6 targets and went for 52 yards last week, finishing with 6.7 fantasy points. That was the fifth time in seven games Kincaid scored between 4.0 and 8.5 fantasy points, and he hasn’t cracked double digits without a touchdown yet. With Amari Cooper getting acclimated and Keon Coleman taking on a bigger role, Kincaid doesn’t have much upside -- even if his floor is (relatively) fine.

Mark Andrews (BAL) @ CLE

Andrews has pieced together consecutive TE3 weeks, and he’s now cleared 40 yards in three straight games after putting up goose eggs the two weeks prior. That’s enough to warrant a return to your starting lineup at such a frail position, but I wouldn’t lock his lineup spot just yet. He’s still running a route on fewer than 50% of dropbacks, and he hasn’t cleared a 20% single-game target rate once this season. Buyers, beware.

Will Dissly (LAC) vs. NO

Dissly led the Chargers with a 29.7% target share last week, and he’s now cleared a 15% share in four of the last five games. With the Chargers quietly ranking posting a +1.0% PROE in two games post-bye, Dissley’s a capable streamer ahead of Week 8’s showdown with New Orleans.

Tier 4: Streamers

Noah Fant (SEA) vs. BUF

Zach Ertz (WSH) vs. CHI

Juwan Johnson (NO) @ LAC

Jonnu Smith (MIA) vs. ARI

Colby Parkinson (LA) vs. MIN

Across the last four games with Cooper Kupp out, Parkinson has maintained a 22.7% target share and 35.7% red zone target share. But he failed to catch a touchdown over that stretch, capping his fantasy output. Even so, we saw him run a route on 78.3% of drop backs with Kupp active the first two weeks, so I don’t see his role going away. But given the lack of production with LA’s top target sidelined, Parkinson’s merely a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option in Week 8.

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) vs. NYG

Despite a 77.4% route rate, Freiermuth saw just 3 targets (11.1% share) in Russell Wilson’s Steelers debut. He was out-targeted by backup Darnell Washington, the latter of whom was on the field for 75% of Pittsburgh’s red zone snaps — compared to 55% for Freiermuth. That makes it hard to justify starting him against a Giants defense that’s allowed the third-lowest target rate to opposing tight ends.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible

Ja'Tavion Sanders (CAR) @ DEN

Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) @ DET

Mike Gesicki (CIN) vs. PHI

Isaiah Likely (BAL) @ CLE

Likely has finished as a top-four tight end twice this season. In the other five weeks, he failed to crack the top 20 at the position. He’s recorded three receptions just once since his nine-catch outburst in Week 1, so it’s hard to trust him against a Browns defense that’s permitted the lowest catch rate and fourth-fewest fantasy points per target to tight ends.

Tyler Conklin (NYJ) @ NE

Conklin saw 4 targets and caught a touchdown last week, but he managed only 7 receiving yards and had a -0.2 aDOT. With Davante Adams now in New York, Conklin’s role is too unreliable to warrant starting in fantasy.

